Pioneer Advances Past East View 77-64;

CORPUS CHRISTI - The postseason dreams of the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks continue for another week. On Saturday night at Buccaneer Stadium, Diamondback quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger tallied 10 total touchdowns in Pioneer's 77-64 victory over Georgetown Eastview. With the victory, the Diamondbacks advance to their first Region IV final in school history and it's the first fourth round appearance in Sharyland ISD history.

Pioneer becomes the second Rio Grande Valley 5A program in the last three seasons to advance to the fourth round. Mission Veterans crossed that threshold two seasons ago led by 2018 Mr. Texas Football Landry Gilpin.

Marburger, who has set his own mark in Rio Grande Valley football history at the QB position is a front runner for the award after another dominating performance on Saturday.

Next up for the Diamondbacks a match-up with Liberty Hill in the 5A Division II Region IV Final. Details for the game have yet to be determined as of this posting.