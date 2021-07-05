Pit masters compete in barbecue festival in Edinburg

Independence Day in the United States typically means celebrating with some good food right off the grill—and that's exactly how a group of pit masters are celebrated their Fourth of July in Edinburg.

Dylan Deleon and Nick Cantu are two pit masters who competed in the Valley’s largest annual barbecue competition.

"We try to keep it traditional with the mesquite flavor, understanding that a lot of the people down here, the judges, are used to that flavor," De Leon said. "If you go too extreme sometimes one judge might like it, but five might not. So I was just trying to do something simple."

The competition is hosted by the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Champions Barbecue Alliance.

Sunday’s competition included 80 cooks.

