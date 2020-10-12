Planned Parenthood will offer free HIV tests on Thursday

Planned Parenthood will offer free HIV testing on Thursday, which is National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day.

HIV disproportionately affects Latinos, who make up less than 20% of the population but account for 26% of new HIV infections, said Paula Saldaña of Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood will offer free HIV tests on Thursday at health centers in Brownsville and Harlingen. Results take just 20 minutes.

