Plans for new mini reservoirs moving forward

A plan to build three new mini-reservoirs to add to the water supply in the Valley is officially moving forward.

The reservoirs will catch drainage water and store it for drinking water.

The proposal calls for water treatment plants alongside the reservoirs to treat the water.

The reservoirs would be near the cities of Edcouch, Donna and Edinburg and all three would be completed by 2050.

The $94 million project was approved by the Region M Water Planning Group, who will recommend the project to the Texas Water Development Board.

The board will meet next week to begin considering whether to fund the project.

