Point Isabel ISD sets two-hour delay for all district schedules due to weather advisory

Due to the tropical weather advisory, Point Isabel Independent School District will issue a two-hour delay to all district schedules for Tuesday morning, according to the district's Facebook page.

Bus routes will be included in the delay and the ACE Morning program will be cancelled, according to the post.

The Facebook posts also says all campuses and district facilities will open at 8 a.m.

Instructional hours for every school are:

Elementary schools begin at 9:40 a.m.

Junior high schools begin at 9:45 a.m.

High schools begin at 10:10 a.m.

The district said they will keep all families and staff updated of any precautionary changes.

Schools will let out at regular times.