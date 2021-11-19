x

Point Isabel ISD votes to give employees $500 retention incentive bonus

8 hours 55 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, November 19 2021 Nov 19, 2021 November 19, 2021 2:07 PM November 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

Another Valley school district is taking the time to thank their employees with some extra cash as the holidays approach.

The Point Isabel ISD Board of Trustees voted to give their employees a $500 retention incentive bonus for every five years of service to the district.

READ ALSO: Brownsville ISD employees receive $500 holiday cash boost  

Some employees are getting up to $2,500 handed to them on Friday, and it's not just teachers who are getting the bonus.

"Bus drivers that were initially delivering the meals to our students, our food workers that were out at the campuses when everyone was at home," said a district official. "Everyone in the district has gone above and beyond this past year more than ever."

School officials say the program has been so well received they are already planning future distributions.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days