Point Isabel ISD votes to give employees $500 retention incentive bonus

Another Valley school district is taking the time to thank their employees with some extra cash as the holidays approach.

The Point Isabel ISD Board of Trustees voted to give their employees a $500 retention incentive bonus for every five years of service to the district.

Some employees are getting up to $2,500 handed to them on Friday, and it's not just teachers who are getting the bonus.

"Bus drivers that were initially delivering the meals to our students, our food workers that were out at the campuses when everyone was at home," said a district official. "Everyone in the district has gone above and beyond this past year more than ever."