Point Isabel ISD votes to give employees $500 retention incentive bonus
Another Valley school district is taking the time to thank their employees with some extra cash as the holidays approach.
READ ALSO: Brownsville ISD employees receive $500 holiday cash boost
More News
News Video
-
5 On Your Side: USPS door delivery service resumes for retired Brownsville...
-
Point Isabel ISD votes to give employees $500 retention incentive bonus
-
Pharr police give tips on how to keep your home safe while...
-
Pharr teen accused of breaking into vehicle
-
McAllen woman released from the hospital after battling Covid for nearly 100...