Point Isabel makes last-minute push to boost census participation

Nearly 140 people completed the U.S. Census on Monday during a last-minute push to increase participation in Port Isabel.

The Point Isabel Independent School District, Cameron County and United Way of Southern Cameron County handed out $6,000 worth of school supplies and H-E-B gift cards to people who filled out the census Monday.

Fewer than 40% of Point Isabel residents have completed the census, according to 2020Census.gov.

Watch the video for the full story.