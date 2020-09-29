Point Isabel makes last-minute push to boost census participation
Nearly 140 people completed the U.S. Census on Monday during a last-minute push to increase participation in Port Isabel.
The Point Isabel Independent School District, Cameron County and United Way of Southern Cameron County handed out $6,000 worth of school supplies and H-E-B gift cards to people who filled out the census Monday.
Fewer than 40% of Point Isabel residents have completed the census, according to 2020Census.gov.
Watch the video for the full story.
