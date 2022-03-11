Policía de Alton investiga accidente mortal
La policía de Alton está pidiendo a los conductores que eviten el área cerca de 5 Mile y Stewart el viernes por la mañana mientras los oficiales investigan un accidente fatal.
Las autoridades están pidiendo a los conductores que tomen rutas alternativas como Glasscock y 4 millas, Glasscock y 6 millas, Bryan Road y 4 millas o Bryan Road y 6 millas.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen hosting 12th annual Car Fest this weekend
-
Valley citrus growers asking residents to get rid of unused fruits to...
-
Pharr Police Department offering to install and inspect baby car seats
-
Alton police investigating fatal crash
-
UTRGV’s Tuition Advantage program set to expand following $300 million endowment established...