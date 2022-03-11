x

Policía de Alton investiga accidente mortal

6 hours 48 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, March 11 2022 Mar 11, 2022 March 11, 2022 6:21 AM March 11, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle

La policía de Alton está pidiendo a los conductores que eviten el área cerca de 5 Mile y Stewart el viernes por la mañana mientras los oficiales investigan un accidente fatal.

Las autoridades están pidiendo a los conductores que tomen rutas alternativas como Glasscock y 4 millas, Glasscock y 6 millas, Bryan Road y 4 millas o Bryan Road y 6 millas.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days