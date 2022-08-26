Policía de Harlingen investiga una invasión de propiedad privada
La policía de Harlingen está investigando una invasión de propiedad privada en el área del bloque 2800 al Norte de 7th St.
Ninguna lesión o daño ha sido reportada hasta este momento, dijo la policía.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo y publicaremos cualquier actualización.
