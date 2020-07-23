x

Policía de Raymondville busca a hombre por intento de agresión sexual contra menor de edad

La policía de Raymondville busca a un hombre acusado de agreder sexualmente a una persona menor de edad.

Andrew Jacob Salinas de 29 años enfrenta dos cargos de intento de agresión sexual de un menor de edad.

Si tiene información sobre su paradero contacte al departamento de policía de Raymondville al 956-689-2441 o a Alto al Crimen del condado Willacy al 642-7463.

