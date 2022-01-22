x

Policía investiga tiroteo en Harlingen

January 22, 2022

El Departamento de Policía de Harlingen está en la escena después de que un hombre recibió un disparo el viernes por la noche.

Según el portavoz de la policía, el sargento. Larry Moore, un hombre recibió un disparo cerca de Bass Boulevard y la calle lateral. El hombre no identificado está siendo transportado a un hospital local.

