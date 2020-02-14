Police: 22 Dallas officers suspended for policy violations
By JAKE BLEIBERG
DALLAS (AP) - Police say more than 20 Dallas police officers have been suspended without pay following an internal investigation. The probe found former members of the department's vice unit failed to account for money won in gambling stings, document their use of police funds and properly place seized property into evidence, among other policy violations. Police say none of the officers will face criminal charges. Twenty-two officers received between three and 20 days suspension without pay. Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall says the discipline was necessary.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood