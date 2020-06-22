Police: 3 of 5 hurt in Austin shooting seriously injured
By ACACIA CORONADO
Report for America/Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police say three of five people people hurt in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt. Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests. A spokesman for the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident is being investigated by the aggravated assault unit but did not provide further details. The early Sunday shooting happened in a commercial area of the Texas capital.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen bar prepared to keep alcohol to-go sales after Gov. Abbott's support...
-
Official: Rapid increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Cameron County on path to...
-
Harlingen airport official advises passengers to research for safety restrictions before flight
-
Coronavirus testing site now available in Pharr
-
Cameron County judge to provide COVID-19 update