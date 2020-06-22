x

Police: 3 of 5 hurt in Austin shooting seriously injured

4 hours 11 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, June 22 2020 Jun 22, 2020 June 22, 2020 4:57 PM June 22, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By ACACIA CORONADO
Report for America/Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police say three of five people people hurt in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt. Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests. A spokesman for the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident is being investigated by the aggravated assault unit but did not provide further details. The early Sunday shooting happened in a commercial area of the Texas capital.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days