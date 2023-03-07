Police and fire department responds to evacuation at Weslaco elementary school due to smoke coming from the kitchen

Students at Memorial Elementary School in Weslaco returned to their classrooms after a report of smoke coming from the kitchen led to a brief evacuation Tuesday morning.

The Weslaco police and fire departments responded to the school in reference to the incident, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Students returned to their classroom after the departments cleared the school.

Authorities are investigating the source of the smoke and said they're taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of students and staff members.