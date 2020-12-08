Police are investigating a string of burglaries in Harlingen

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries, including one that happened over the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thanksgiving night, 67-year-old Harlingen resident Andres Portales was woken up by a blaring noise.

"At about 11:30 they tried to steal another vehicle across the street and the alarm went off," Portales said.

The next morning he discovered his truck was stolen.

"My neighbor said: 'Where are you?' I said: I'm here in my apartment,'" Portales said. "... And she said, well your truck is not there.'"

Watch the video for the full story.