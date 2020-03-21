Police arrest homeless man accused of indecency with a child

Jesus Guillermo Pena, 26, is charged with indecency with a child, a third-degree felony. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

McALLEN — Officers arrested a 26-year-old homeless man last week, when he's accused of exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl in downtown McAllen.

Jesus Guillermo Pena, 26, is charged with indecency with a child, a third-degree felony.

At 11:48 a.m. on March 13, the McAllen Police Department dispatched an officer to the 1600 block of West Booker T Avenue.

A mother had started filling up a small pool for her children, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Her 10-year-old daughter went outside to check on the pool.

“There’s a man outside rubbing his pee pee!" the daughter told her mother, according to court records.

Based on a description provided by the mother, officers arrested Pena.

Pena, who told police officers that he's currently homeless and living in downtown McAllen, appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to court records.

"He advised me he stopped and asked the little girl for the time," according to court records. "Mr. Pena advised me that nothing else happened. I asked Mr. Pena if he at any time exposed himself to the little girl and he advised me he would not do something like that."

Officers also charged Pena with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, after finding three needles and a burnt spoon in his pocket, according to court records.

Pena remained at the Hidalgo County jail Saturday and couldn't be reached for comment.