Police arrest man wanted in connection with Harlingen shooting

U.S. Marshals located and arrested a 28-year-old man accused of shooting two people and assaulting two others in Harlingen on Sunday.

Anthony Lee Rodriguez was arrested in Weslaco on Wednesday without incident, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Harlingen police responded to the 1000 block of East Pierce St. regarding a call of shots fired.

RELATED: Man wanted in connection with Harlingen shooting

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot. The two people were taken to a local hospital.

"During the disturbance, Anthony Lee Rodriguez allegedly produced a firearm, shooting two of the victims, and grazing a third victim. A fourth victim was assaulted by Rodriguez at the scene," the Harlingen Police Department said in a statement.

Rodriguez was arraigned on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had his bond set at $180,000.