Police arrest suspect linked to Harlingen murder of woman found along road

May 24, 2020

On Saturday, authorities made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Harlingen.

On May 17, the body of an unidentified woman was found along Bob Youker Road. Police say she suffered multiple injuries.

Police say more information will be released once the suspect is formally charged.

