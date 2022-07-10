Police Ask for Help IDing Car Break-In Suspects in Pharr
PHARR – Police needs help finding several suspects accused of breaking into cars in Pharr.
The incident happened at the 4700 block of North Ebony Street on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Police said the men are seen in surveillance video breaking into multiple vehicles.
The group left in a white four-door car.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.
