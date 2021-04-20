Police: Edinburg man threatened to shoot at officers during car burglary

Adrian Garcia Jr. Photo Credit: McAllen Police Department.

An Edinburg man was shot at and arrested by McAllen police early Monday morning after he threatened to shoot officers while attempting to steal a car, police said.

Adrian Garcia Jr. was arrested after officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a burglary of a vehicle in progress and found Garcia Jr. in the vehicle, according to a news release from police. He was not hit during the shooting which occurred at the 2500 block of Hibuscus Ave. at 2:41 a.m., according to the release.

Police arrived at the scene responding to a report of a “male yelling outside possibly talking to a female about a gun,” according to the release. The reporting party said the male was near a vehicle he was trying to take.

“The RP further reported that the ‘male opened the RP’s vehicle and [that the RP’s vehicle] was locked, “the release continued. “Responding officers located the male suspect in the RP’s vehicle.”

The male suspect, identified as Garcia Jr. by police Tuesday afternoon, was ordered out of the vehicle. Garcia Jr. exited the victim’s vehicle and showed one hand but kept one hand behind his waist, the release stated.

“The suspect yelled at Officers ‘I am going to cap [shoot] you,’ the release stated. “The suspect then suddenly drew from behind his waist and pointed his hand as if he was going to shoot at the responding officers.”

One officer discharged his duty weapon at Garcia Jr. but did not strike him while another officer shot a pepper ball round at him, the release said. The news release did not state if a gun was found on Garcia Jr.

The reporting person’s vehicle was found with broken windows, damaged and vandalized, the release stated.

Garcia Jr. was transported to the McAllen Municipal Jail where he was charged with, among other charges, burglary of a vehicle and terroristic threat against a peace officer and had his bond set at $85,000.