Police: 3 people arrested, narcotics seized after search warrant executed at Harlingen home
Harlingen police arrested three people and seized narcotics while executing a search warrant at a home on Friday.
The Harlingen Police Department's SWAT and OCU investigators executed the search warrant on a home located on the 500 block of West Polk St at about 9 a.m.
Police say they arrested three people on varying charges and seized narcotics from the home.
The search warrant stemmed from complaints that had been received in reference to prostitution and narcotics from the location, according to a news release.
Posted by Harlingen Police Department on Friday, March 5, 2021
More News
News Video
-
Fourth suspect arrested in child's shooting death near Mission
-
101-year-old woman receives second dose of Moderna vaccine in Mission
-
After surge in illegal border crossings, Rio Grande Valley leaders ask President...
-
Weslaco auto-pedestrian crash victim identified
-
Valley native reflects on NASA achievements