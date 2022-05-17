Police Expand Efforts to Find Missing San Benito Woman

SAN BENITO – The search for a missing 60-year-old San Benito woman continues in its fifth day.

Marta Elva Moreno was last seen Wednesday morning on the 400 block of Mockingbird Street.

San Benito Police Chief Michael Galvan says the last communication signal came from a phone tower on FM 509.

On Sunday, dozens of volunteers combed surrounding canal banks and fields but did not find her.

Anyone with information on Moreno’s whereabouts can call police at 956-361-3880.

