Police: Fatal shooting of child in Texas appears accidental

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in head in what appears to be an accidental shooting by a family member.

Arlington police said they are investigating the Monday shooting. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found the wounded child at the scene. The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately release the name of the child.

