Police find murder weapon possibly used in Harlingen shooting
HARLINGEN – Police have recovered a weapon believed to have been used in a fatal shooting in Harlingen, officials announced Wednesday.
Officials say they found a .45 caliber handgun in an alleyway by the 1600 block of Throckmorton Street. The weapon was discovered wrapped in some clothing, under a pile of leaves.
Authorities suspect the weapon was used in killing 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia, who was found dead in a parked car at a Harlingen home on Feb. 6. Anthony Eliff, 44, was charged with murder in the case.
Now, the handgun is going to be sent to a crime lab for ballistics testing and checked for fingerprints.
