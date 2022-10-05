Police: Four students charged in connection with threats written on walls at Weslaco High School

Weslaco police say four students were charged Wednesday in connection with terroristic threats written on the walls at Weslaco High School.

Weslaco police school resource officers began investigating on Tuesday after being notified about the writing on the walls.

On Wednesday, four students were identified, detained and charged with terroristic threats. The identities of the juveniles will not be released unless they are charged as adults, Weslaco police said.

"The City of Weslaco Police Department urges parents and guardians to talk to their children about the consequences of making threats verbally, on social media, or by writing on walls," the city police department said in a statement. "Weslaco Police takes these kinds of incidents seriously, and we investigate all allegations thoroughly."

Weslaco police say they were also made aware of several social media posts about threats at other campuses, and are working with the district to investigate any threats.