Police identify bodies found in Brownsville apartment complex
Autopsies were performed on the three bodies that were found Wednesday at a Brownsville apartment complex, according to police.
The victims were identified on Friday as Maria Esther Singh, 60; Joaquin Galvan, 82; and Maria Trinidad Galvan, 78, according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna.
ORIGINAL STORY: Three decomposed bodies found in Brownsville apartment, investigation underway
The bodies were found on Wednesday morning after police responded to a welfare concern at the Conquistador Apartments, located at the 300 block of Billy Mitchell Boulevard.
The bodies were found in a “high state of decomposition,” according to police.
Police on Wednesday said there were no signs of foul play.
Autopsy results are pending, police added.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
