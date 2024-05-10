Police identify bodies found in Brownsville apartment complex

Autopsies were performed on the three bodies that were found Wednesday at a Brownsville apartment complex, according to police.

The victims were identified on Friday as Maria Esther Singh, 60; Joaquin Galvan, 82; and Maria Trinidad Galvan, 78, according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna.

ORIGINAL STORY: Three decomposed bodies found in Brownsville apartment, investigation underway

The bodies were found on Wednesday morning after police responded to a welfare concern at the Conquistador Apartments, located at the 300 block of Billy Mitchell Boulevard.

The bodies were found in a “high state of decomposition,” according to police.

Police on Wednesday said there were no signs of foul play.

Autopsy results are pending, police added.

