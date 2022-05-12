x

Police identify body found near Brownsville Sports Park

1 hour 42 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, May 12 2022 May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 4:04 PM May 12, 2022 in News - Local

Police identified the man whose body was found near the Brownsville Sports Park Saturday night.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department were dispatched to the scene in reference to a body found on a dirt road between a Toyota dealership and the Brownsville Sports Park.

The man was identified as 59-year-old Hector Cerda, according to a Thursday news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

An autopsy report is pending, police said. 

