Police identify body found near Brownsville Sports Park

Police identified the man whose body was found near the Brownsville Sports Park Saturday night.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department were dispatched to the scene in reference to a body found on a dirt road between a Toyota dealership and the Brownsville Sports Park.

The man was identified as 59-year-old Hector Cerda, according to a Thursday news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

An autopsy report is pending, police said.