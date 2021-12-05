Police identify Texas officer fatally shot outside store

Credit: Mesquite Police Department / Facebook

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police have released the name of the officer who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call outside a suburban Dallas supermarket.

Mesquite police said Saturday that Officer Richard Houston was killed Friday. Police said a prayer vigil will be held for him Sunday evening in front of the police department.

Police said Houston, who was married and had three children, was hired as a police officer in Mesquite in January 2001.

"This was a senseless act of violence," Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said. "Richard was a great officer, friend, father, and husband. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers."

Police have said Houston was responding to a report of a disturbance in the supermarket parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire. The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect.

Police have said the suspect was taken to a hospital. Police have not released the suspect's name or current condition.