One person in custody following animal hoarding investigation in McAllen

One person is in custody after the McAllen Police Department raided a home in reference to an animal hoarding situation, according to a news release.

Police issued a warrant at a residence on the 300 block of West Fern Street Thursday afternoon. The McAllen Fire Department and five animal control trucks were reportedly at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Palm Valley Animal Society said they are taking in 60 cats, six dogs, one parrot and one turtle that were found in the home.

McAllen city spokeswoman Xochitl Mora said one unidentified individual is in police custody in connection with the ongoing investigation.

This is the second home to be raided for animal hoarding in a week. Last week, two women were arraigned after more than 90 animals were removed from a home.

