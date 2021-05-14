Police investigate human smuggling case at Weslaco motel

Border Patrol agents and police found two migrants at a motel in Weslaco Friday morning.

Weslaco police requested assistance from the Weslaco Border Patrol Station after they encountered two people at the Weslaco Texas Inn Motel located on north Texas Blvd., according to a statement from the police department.

“Agents responded and determined the individuals were undocumented migrants,” the news release stated. “They were transported to a local Border Patrol facility for processing.”

No other information was available.