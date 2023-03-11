Police investigating after body found in Edinburg
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after the body of a deceased male was discovered early Saturday morning, according to a news release.
Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Turquoise Street at around 7:15 a.m. in reference to a body being located. According to the news release, officers found the body of a deceased male in a “state of decomposition.”
Police remain at the scene investigating.
Those with any information are urged to contact Edinburg police at 956-289-7700 or 956-383-8477.
