Police investigating after man found dead in Brownsville

Photo credit: MGN Online

No foul play is suspected after a man was found dead in Brownsville, according to police.

The unidentified man was found Wednesday between East Elizabeth and East Washington streets, according to Abril Luna, a spokeswoman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The man is believed to be homeless, and he was found with a shopping cart filled with blankets and clothes, Luna added.