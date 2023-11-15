Police investigating after man found dead in Brownsville
No foul play is suspected after a man was found dead in Brownsville, according to police.
The unidentified man was found Wednesday between East Elizabeth and East Washington streets, according to Abril Luna, a spokeswoman for the Brownsville Police Department.
The man is believed to be homeless, and he was found with a shopping cart filled with blankets and clothes, Luna added.
