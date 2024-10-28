Police investigating after man found dead in McAllen

An autopsy was ordered after a 32-year-old man was found dead in McAllen, police said.

The body of Roberto John Henrickson Jr. was found Saturday at around 7 p.m. in the area of South McColl and Juan Balli roads, the McAllen Police Department said in a news release.

Henrickson’s family was notified of the death, the news release stated.

Further details were not provided by police. The investigation is ongoing.