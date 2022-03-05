Police investigating after teen hit by car in Edinburg

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after he was struck by a vehicle, according to a spokesperson with the city.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 200 block of West Monte Cristo Road shortly after 7 p.m. where they found a 14-year-old boy lying on the roadway, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Ashly Custer.

Police at the scene also saw a black Nissan SUV with damage to the front of the vehicle, the news release stated.

“Through the investigation, officers learned the teen was struck by the SUV as he was running across Monte Cristo Road,” the release stated. “The 64-year-old driver of the SUV stopped to render aid until first responders arrived on scene.”

The teen was transported to DHR Health. Police are investigating the case, according to the release.