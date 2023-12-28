Police Look to Identify Man on Surveillance Stealing from Weslaco Store

WESLACO – Weslaco police need the public’s help to identify a theft suspect caught on surveillance.

Officials say the crime occurred 8 a.m. Sunday at a furniture store located inside H-E-B on North Texas Blvd.

A surveillance camera caught the man make his way into the store and walk out with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.