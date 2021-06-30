Police Looking for Suspect in Mission Dog Theft

MISSION – Police are searching for a suspect in a dog theft in Mission.

Two boxer puppies were stolen in the area of Bryan Road and FM 495 also known as Griffin Pkwy on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Surveillance video shows the man was driving a beige or light brown SUV.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Mission police at 956-581-8477. You could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.