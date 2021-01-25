Police looking for the person who graffitied the Mercedes Civic Center
Mercedes police need help finding the people who defaced the Mercedes Civic Center this week.
If you have any information call Mercedes Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-650-8477.
Watch the video for the full story.
