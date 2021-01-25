x

Police looking for the person who graffitied the Mercedes Civic Center

Monday, January 25 2021
By: KRGV Digital

Mercedes police need help finding the people who defaced the Mercedes Civic Center this week. 

If you have any information call Mercedes Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-650-8477. 

