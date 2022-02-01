Police: Man accused of attempting to rob McAllen bank charged with aggravated robbery

A man accused of attempting to rob a bank in McAllen on Monday has been charged.

Orlando Jose Ornellas was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to McAllen police spokesperson Olivia Lopez.

A judge on Tuesday morning set bond at $110,000 for both charges.

RELATED: Police: Man in custody after bank robbery attempt in McAllen

A witness told police Monday afternoon that Ornellas claimed to have a bomb and demanded money at the Chase Bank located along North 10th St.

Police say they tracked Ornellas down and arrested him, adding that they did not find a bomb or explosive device.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Ornellas was booked into Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday, online records show.