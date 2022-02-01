Police: Man accused of attempting to rob McAllen bank charged with aggravated robbery
A man accused of attempting to rob a bank in McAllen on Monday has been charged.
Orlando Jose Ornellas was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to McAllen police spokesperson Olivia Lopez.
A judge on Tuesday morning set bond at $110,000 for both charges.
RELATED: Police: Man in custody after bank robbery attempt in McAllen
A witness told police Monday afternoon that Ornellas claimed to have a bomb and demanded money at the Chase Bank located along North 10th St.
Police say they tracked Ornellas down and arrested him, adding that they did not find a bomb or explosive device.
Police say no injuries were reported.
Ornellas was booked into Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday, online records show.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Tuesday COVID-19 report
-
Man accused of attempting to rob McAllen bank charged with aggravated robbery
-
Hidalgo County reports 23,000 backlogged positive cases of COVID-19
-
Made in the 956: Meet the artist behind that viral Tim Smith...
-
City of Edinburg looking for community input at next town hall meeting