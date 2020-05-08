Police: Man fatally shot by officer after 'violent struggle'

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a man was fatally shot after he became involved in a “violent struggle" with an officer while being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard says the 48-year-old man was stopped for speeding on a freeway around 1:15 a.m. Friday. After the driver showed signs of intoxication, the officer began to place him under arrest. But police say a struggle ensued in which the suspect grabbed the officer's stun gun. Slinkard says the suspect ignored verbal commands from the officer, who then fired his gun, hitting the man at least twice.

