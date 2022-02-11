Police: Man hospitalized after being hit by train in Harlingen

A man has been hospitalized after he was hit by a train in Harlingen Friday morning, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with the Harlingen Police Department.

The man, who appears to be in his 20s, was hit by a train near Ed Carey Drive and Sam Houston Drive at about 8 a.m., Moore said.

Harlingen police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.