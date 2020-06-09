Police: Man kills 2 teenage daughters before killing himself

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) - Police say a North Texas man shot and killed his two teenage daughters before turning the gun on himself. A police statement says officers in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite were sent to a house on a shooting call Tuesday morning. Inside the house they found the body of a 63-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. A further search of the house revealed the bodies of the man's daughters, ages 16 and 17, each shot multiple times. The identities of the dead are being withheld until relatives can be notified.

