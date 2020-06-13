Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - Police say a man who was turned away from a bar in Texas has shot and wounded at least eight people in the parking lot and remains at large. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the shooter fled the scene late Friday night, but the police chief didn't believe there was an immediate threat to the area. The chief says the man was part of a group that was denied entry because they were “inebriated." The shooter allegedly claimed to be a UFC fighter and retrieved a long rifle from his car. The exact conditions of the five women and three men shot weren't immediately clear.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.