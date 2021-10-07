Police: Man, woman taken to hospital after head-on crash in Brownsville
A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital after a "major traffic accident" in Brownsville Thursday morning, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Huisache and Military Highway 281 at about 6:54 a.m.
Police say a tan GMC Acada was traveling southeast when it went against traffic and hit a blue Dodge Journey head-on.
The male driver of the GMC and a woman were taken to a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen native dies in Fort Bragg
-
US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona discusses Biden's Build Back Better agenda...
-
Republicans criticize Biden during Valley visit
-
Search continues for suspect in deadly Harlingen shooting
-
Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Harlingen, suspect on the...