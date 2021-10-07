Police: Man, woman taken to hospital after head-on crash in Brownsville

Photo credit: MGN Online

A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital after a "major traffic accident" in Brownsville Thursday morning, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Huisache and Military Highway 281 at about 6:54 a.m.

Police say a tan GMC Acada was traveling southeast when it went against traffic and hit a blue Dodge Journey head-on.

The male driver of the GMC and a woman were taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.