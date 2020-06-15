Police: No arrests in San Antonio shooting that wounded 8
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Police say days of investigation have not led to any arrests in the shooting outside a San Antonio bar that wounded at least eight people. Sgt. Michelle Ramos said detectives are continuing their work but otherwise declined to answer questions about the Friday night shooting. He did not say whether the suspect is considered an ongoing threat to public safety. The department has released little information since the police chief said early Saturday that a man with a rifle had opened fire on a group in a bar parking lot. Police say five women and three men were hurt.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Church group that builds homes for those in-need find alternative way to...
-
New safety measures in effect at Hidalgo County Tax Office
-
Seniors from Nikki Rowe High School awarded scholarships for promoting 2020 Census...
-
Coronavirus testing still lacks availability for detainees at Port Isabel Detention Center
-
Kim Kardashian calls for Gov. Abbott to halt execution of man convicted...