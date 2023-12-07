Police: One male hospitalized following Brownsville motorcycle crash

A man was hospitalized Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Brownsville that involved another vehicle, according to police.

The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of International Boulevard and East Monroe Street, according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna.

Brownsville police said one male was transported to a local hospital for a fractured femur in stable condition, but he is unresponsive.

It was not known if more injuries were reported or which vehicle the male was driving.

The intersection was initially closed following the crash, but was reopened Thursday afternoon.