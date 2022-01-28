Police: Package filled with narcotics sent to Edinburg IDEA

Multiple agencies responded to the IDEA College Preparatory campus in Edinburg after the school received a suspicious package on Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement was called, and a temporary hold was placed on the college preparatory school,” according to a statement from IDEA Public Schools.

The Edinburg Police Department, with the aid of McAllen Bomb Squad, the Pharr Fire Department and the FBI, responded to the scene to investigate the package.

“The package was tested and turned out to be narcotics,” Edinburg police Lt. Rey Sepulveda said.

The package was removed and the Edinburg Police department is handling the investigation.