Police release identity of victim killed in Edinburg stabbing incident

2 hours 27 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2020 Jun 8, 2020 June 08, 2020 5:38 PM June 08, 2020 in News - Local

Police revealed the identity of the victim killed in a shooting and stabbing incident in Edinburg last week.

Yariel Morales died after being stabbed. It happened at the Texas Inn. Three people are facing charges.

On Monday, Edinburg police spokeswoman Officer Arielle Benedict says the incident stemmed from a drug exchange gone wrong. She said Morales had driven from South Carolina to the Rio Grande Valley the day before the incident.

Watch the video above for further details.

