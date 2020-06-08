Police release identity of victim killed in Edinburg stabbing incident

Police revealed the identity of the victim killed in a shooting and stabbing incident in Edinburg last week.

Yariel Morales died after being stabbed. It happened at the Texas Inn. Three people are facing charges.

On Monday, Edinburg police spokeswoman Officer Arielle Benedict says the incident stemmed from a drug exchange gone wrong. She said Morales had driven from South Carolina to the Rio Grande Valley the day before the incident.

