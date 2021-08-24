Police Release Pictures in Hopes to Identify Alleged Burglar
BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Police released surveillance pictures of a man wanted for burglary.
The burglary happened May 5 on the 7000 block of Padre Island Highway.
Investigators not releasing what was stolen at this time.
If you have any information, contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
