Police Release Pictures in Hopes to Identify Alleged Burglar

BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Police released surveillance pictures of a man wanted for burglary.

The burglary happened May 5 on the 7000 block of Padre Island Highway.

Investigators not releasing what was stolen at this time.

If you have any information, contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

