Police respond to barricaded robbery suspect in Alamo apartment

Officers with the Alamo Police Department are at an apartment complex in response to a barricaded individual, according to police chief Saul Solis.

The barricaded individual is at an apartment located Acacia Avenue and N. 10th Street and has weapons, Solis said, adding that the subject is an aggravated robbery suspect.

