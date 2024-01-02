Police search for suspect accused of robbing Brownsville convenience store
Officers with the Brownsville Police Department are searching for a male suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery at a convenience store.
The robbery took place at the 1700 block of International Boulevard at around 5:25 a.m.
According to Brownsville spokeswoman Abril Luna, the suspect demanded the clerk give him the money in the cash register and told her he had a gun in his pocket.
The suspect made off with $280, Luna added.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the male suspect is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
